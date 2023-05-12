HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Daisie Foundation’s goal is to empower underrepresented communities, specifically women and children in those areas.

The Chicago-based organization is doing that this week in the form of an early Mother’s Day surprise for 1,000 moms in Chicago — but also in Milwaukee and Houston.

In the Bayou City, 300 women who are mothers and who work as first responders or in the health care industry will receive a free lunch from the Daisie Foundation on Friday along with a gift bag.

Foundation leaders are keeping the the three locations they’ll visit in Houston a secret, but Executive Board President Julie Hightower did give some clues.

“We’ve partnered with a local organization — Harris Health System and Raising Cane’s — to pull this off,” she said.

Raising Cane’s is providing the lunches while the gift bags are filled with items from Benefit Cosmetics and Shiraleah, a Chicago handbag company.

The Daisie Foundation will distribute the food and the bags to the moms at the first secret location at 11 a.m., the second location at 12:15 p.m., and then the third location sometime between 2 and 3 p.m.

“They are women, and they are moms,” Hightower said. “They are making the sacrifice, not only for their families, but also us. People are still getting ill. We are pivoting out of the COVID-era, but people are still certainly getting ill, and our nurses and our health responders and all of those amazing hospital staff make it possible for us to get in and hopefully feel better.”