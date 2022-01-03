This weekend's cancellations marked the worst two-day stretch of the holiday travel season

HOUSTON (KIAH) — This weekend’s cancellations marked the worst two-day stretch of the holiday travel season and affected passengers on almost all U.S. airlines.

Southwest suspended operations in Chicago on Saturday afternoon due to a snowstorm. Flight delays are a big problem for the airline on Sunday, too, with more than 1,800 tardy flights. Delta is still citing staff testing positive for the Omicron variant as a reason for cancellation.

JetBlue, the New York-based airline, announced plans earlier this week to proactively cancel nearly 1,300 flights into mid-January due to staffing issues. The airline warned that the number could increase depending on the spread of the variant.

Total delays Monday morning at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport are 68 flights, with total cancellations are at 84. At Hobby, there are a total of 19 flight delays and 25 cancellations.