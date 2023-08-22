HOUSTON (KIAH) — As of April 1, many children, young adults and new moms lost their Medicaid coverage. Many lost because the extended Medicaid eligibility came to a close after the pandemic.

The reality of this is without the coverage, those who depend on this coverage will go without needed medications, therapy and other healthcare which can also lead to worse conditions.

If you lost your benefits or need to renew, here’s what you can do:

Respond to all notices from the Texas Health and Human Services Office

Log in to your account to apply, send in a renewal form or to make changes at YourTexasBenefits.com

Call 211 and choose option 2 for assistance

Mail in your application to: Texas Health & Human Services, P.O. Box 149024, Austin, TX

78714-9024