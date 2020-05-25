Overnight Crime – Memorial Day

Check out the latest raw and real video from overnight of crime in and around Houston and Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at 2801 W Bay Area Blvd around 10:15pm Sunday night. Upon arrival, deputies arrived and located a black male in his 20’s with an apparent gunshot wound who died at the scene. No word on a motive or suspects.

Community FD and HCSO responded to a collision on Hwy 6 @ Pavillion Pt. around 9:25p.m. Sunday evening. Units arrived to a 2 vehicle crash involving 4 patients. A 7YO boy and female passenger were trapped inside one car. 2 occupants in the second. An 18YO driver fled the scene. A mother and son were flown downtown, with the child in critical condition. The other two patients were transported via ground to another trauma center. The 18YO returned to the scene and promptly taken into custody for DWI and FSRA.

Around 10pm Sunday night, Houston PD and FD responded to an accident where two vehicles suffered minor damage in the 5000 Block of Westheimer. One lone adult male driver in a Lexus was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead on scene and is believed to have had a prior medical condition. The driver in the black sedan was uninjured. Officials have ruled out speed and alcohol to be factors in the crash.

Overnight in the 6500 Blk. Capridge Drive, a man with a gun was reportedly emotional and had been drinking. When officers arrived around 1:30am Monday morning, officers commanded he drop the gun. The man fired into the ground, then pointed the gun at officers. Three officers fired and the 43YO man was dead on scene. Two officers with one year of service and one with two years, all of which discharged weapons are now on administrative duty.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.