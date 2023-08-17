HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is hurt after a shooting over a car repossession in west Houston.
Two repo agents repossessed a Chevy sedan in the 13900 block of Westheimer Road around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Two men in a Porsche approached the agents and demanded that they give the car back to them, police said.
When one of the agents identified herself as a repo agent, one of the men shot her in the back of the neck.
The two men then took off, and there’s no word of police arresting them yet.
A helicopter flew the 33-year-old gunshot victim to the hospital.
The only information about her condition is that she is stable.