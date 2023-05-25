HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was in Harris County Probable Cause Court early Thursday morning facing charges in the death of his 2-year-old son.

Fredrick Brown, along with his girlfriend, Christin Patrick, both 26, were both charged with injury to a child-with serious bodily injury.

The two were arrested in the death of their 2-year-old son, back in September.

The couple told police the child had fallen down the stairs.

But a subsequent autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined the baby had suffered blunt force trauma.

The manner and cause of death was ruled as a homicide.