HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman are dead this morning in southwest Houston in what police are calling a domestic violence incident.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at a home on the 7600 block of Bankside Drive.

Police said an 8-year-old child was not picked up after school and when Houston ISD officers arrived at the home to check on why they child was never picked up, they saw something that led them to believe that the circumstances inside the home were dangerous.

Officers then entered the house, where they found a woman dead with apparent blunt force trauma, and a man who was also dead by self-hanging.

The evidence helped officers determine that this was a case of a murder-suicide, police said.

The child was left with HISD officers at the scene.