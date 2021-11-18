PASADENA, Texas (KIAH) – There will be a bomb exercise conducted today at the Pasadena Police Range, located at 6600 Genoa-Red Bluff near Red Bluff.
Eleven detonations are scheduled to occur from 6:30 A.M. 2:30 P.M. and may be heard by the surrounding residents and businesses.
Pasadena Police are saying not to panic if you hear explosions. No warnings for the public are being issued at this time.
