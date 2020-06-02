Peace march through downtown Houston planned in honor of George Floyd

HOUSTON- A peace march is planned for Tuesday afternoon in downtown Houston in honor of George Floyd.

The demonstration is set to start at 3:00 p.m. at Discovery Green and end at City Hall. Members of George Floyd’s family are expected to be there. Mayor Sylvester Turner says he plans to walk alongside them during the march.

It is not a city sponsored event, however, all city facilities located downtown will close early for the march. This includes City Hall, the municipal courts and the Central Library.

Houston rappers Bun B and Trae the Truth are among those who organized the march. Trae the Truth spoke with us about the event and explained why he decided to help assemble the demonstration.

“I felt it was something that needed to be done. It needed to be done for the city of Houston, for George Floyd, for his family, for the nation. A lot of us have taken our own hurt our own pain and stood for him, but we haven’t had the opportunity to let the family actually go out there and express their selves and have them go out there and stand,” explained Trae the Truth.

City leaders say they are expecting this to be a peaceful demonstration.