HOUSTON (KIAH) — Due to the hot, dry weather in the Houston area, two suburban cities are beginning their drought control efforts to conserve water.

Pearland city leaders have implemented Stage 1 of its drought restrictions for the city on Thursday.

The decision was prompted by key measurable dry conditions and lack of rainfall in the area in the last couple of weeks.

Pearland Water will continue to monitor water usage across the city and the impact on the city’s overall water system.

Here’s what Stage 1 restrictions include: the city is asking Pearland residents to limit outdoor watering between the hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Also, residents need to limit their outdoor watering to twice per week.

For more information, visit pearlandtx.gov/drought as well as to view the city’s complete Drought Contingency Plan.

Meanwhile, the city of Deer Park has entered Stage 1 Drought Conditions, which consists of voluntary water conservation citywide.

Residents are encouraged to only water their yards during their designated scheduled trash collection dates between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight.

Water customers are requested to practice water conservation and minimize or discontinue non-essential water use. All operations of the City shall adhere to Stage 2 restrictions.

As a reminder, The Battleground Golf Course utilizes reclaimed water for irrigation and does not affect the City of Deer Park’s water system.

For questions, please call the City of Deer Park Public Works Department at (281) 478-7270.

To read Deer Park’s full Drought Contingency Plan, please visit, deerparktx.gov/602/Drought-Plan.