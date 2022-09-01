PEARLAND, Texas (CW39) — For more than two weeks, the team from Pearland captured the attention and entertained the greater Houston area with their play at the Little League World Series.

That suburb will celebrate the team’s deep run to the final four in the United States Bracket with the Welcome Home Celebration Thursday night.

They’re hopeful for a large turnout from Pearland and beyond given the region-wide interest.

“That’s like millions of people,” second baseman and pitcher Jackson Wolfe said. “It’s crazy. It’s awesome.”

The event hosted by Pearland-native and former Major League pitcher Clay Hensley will give Wolfe, 12, and his teammates the chance to share their memories of their time at the series.

The host location — Williamsport, Pennsylvania — gets flooded with thousands of players, coaches, and parents from around the world every year.

“Just getting to walk around The Grove and just watch baseball games and be there was crazy,” Wolfe said. “But playing on the field was even better.”

Playing well was a bonus.

Wolfe’s favorite memory was turning a slick double play that helped lead his team to a win.

“Probably in the first game,” he said. “I was playing second base, and I just fielded it — turned two.”

Pearland is holding the Welcome Home Celebration at Independence Park.

It starts at 6 p.m., and it’s also going to be live-streamed.