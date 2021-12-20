LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KIAH) — Police arrested a man they believe was involved in the June 11 murder of a man who was killed during a robbery.

Devan Jordon of Pearland, 21, was arrested Monday and has been charged with capital murder. He was arrested in Harris County and is waiting to be magistrated before being transferred to the Galveston County Jail. His bond is at $1 million.

Police believe Jordon shot and killed Jeffery Johnson after he and his wife were followed home from The Capital Grille on Westheimer in Houston.



ARRESTED:

Devan Kristopher Jordon

Pearland, TX

black/male 6ft 130lbs

21 years old

During the investigation, League City detectives said they identified a white Mercedes SUV which had been seen in the area the night of the murder and was linked to other crimes. The vehicle had been rented by Devan Jordon, investigators said. They also said they were able to place Jordon in the area of the murder, along with recovering DNA evidence at the scene of the crime.

Jordon was out on bond in Harris County for robbery and capital murder.