HOUSTON (KIAH) — Someone in Pearland is now over $17 million richer after a person claimed the big Texas Lottery jackpot from last week.

The resident claimed a $17.75 million estimated annuitized jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas drawing held on June 1. The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,938,006.94 before taxes. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (4-12-13-26-39-54). The ticket was purchased at Murphy USA 7683, located at 3200 Dixie Farm Road, in Pearland.

The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Wednesday, June 8. The advertised jackpot prize for the drawing is set at an estimated annuitized $5.5 million.