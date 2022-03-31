HOUSTON (KIAH) — A new report by the American Lung Association says by 2050, if the U.S. switched completely to cleaner energy vehicles and power plants, we would save 110,000 lives.

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, Houston’s Fifth Ward is home to a cluster of metal recyclers and concrete processing plants, making the air quality very poor. The residents are more susceptible to heart and lung disease.

Ninety percent of residents in that area are predominantly people of color. Forty percent live below the federal poverty line.

Life expectancy is almost a decade lower than the rest of the region (69 years of age compared to 78 years).

People of color are for more likely to live in polluted areas; people of color are three times more likely to live in polluted areas. Laura Kate Bender, National Assistant Vice President of the American Lung Association

The association also said equitable policies are needed at the local and federal levels for change.