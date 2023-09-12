HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in the death of a 22-year-old woman who died over the weekend in southwest Houston.

Just before noon on Sunday, the woman’s decomposed body was found by HPD officers in the driver’s seat of a car at a parking garage in the 9800 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

Person of interest (Houston Police Department)

Vehicle of interest (Houston Police Department)

The person of interest is described only as a male, believed to be either white or Hispanic.

Authorities say the vehicle the person was driving is possibly a black Dodge Challenger.

The identity and cause of death of the woman is under investigation, pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information can call the Houston police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.