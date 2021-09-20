Person tests positive for West Nile in Sugar Land

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Sugar Land says it’s confirming it’s second case of West Nile encephalitis virus for 2021. The Fort Bend County Health Dept. says it doesn’t know where the Sugar Land resident was exposed to the virus. For now, the city is continuing with citywide spraying twice per week and is working closely with the Texas Department of State Health Services to trap and test mosquitos for the presence of the West Nile virus. The city’s medical director and health authority, Dr. Joe Anzaldua, is urging residents to take precautions to reduce exposure of the virus.

Residents should use insect repellent whenever they are outdoors and avoid going outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active. People over 50 years old and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with the virus. If people have symptoms that cause them concern, they should contact their healthcare provider immediately.” Dr. Joe Anzalua, City of Sugar Land Medical Dir. & Health Authority

Symptoms of West Nile Virus includes a stiff neck, vision problems, body tremors, mental confusion, memory loss and seizures. The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends practicing the following “Four Ds” as precautionary measures:

. Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

. Dress in long sleeves and long pants when outside.

. Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

. Drain standing water where mosquitoes breed, including old tires, flowerpots and clogged rain gut

For more on eliminating standing water around the home, you can use Sugar Land’s interactive tool and for more on mosquito control visit this link.