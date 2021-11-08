SPRING, Texas (KIAH) – Texas Litter Control is partnering with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to 3 PetSmart locations in support of National Adoption Week, taking place November 8-14.

People can go to these events and meet adoptable cats in their area. People will be given opportunities to spend time with animals in need of loving homes to make connections, learn about their care and also explore the types of products and services they`ll need as pet parents going forward.

To view all available pets for adoption you can visit here.

Adoptable pets will be available at the following times and PetSmart locations:

Petsmart Humble – 20518 Highway 59 N, Humble, TX 77338

Friday, Nov. 12, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Petsmart Tomball – 14420 FM 2920 Rd., Tomball, TX 77377

Friday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.,

Saturday, Nov. 13, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Petsmart Willowbrook – 17723 Tomball Pkwy, Houston

Friday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.,

Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For adoptions during the week, please submit an application for a pet care specialist to set an appointment time.

“Helping our partners find perfect matches for the pets in their care helps us to fulfill our mission to bring people and pets together,” said Heidi Fulcher, Adoption Grants Manager at PetSmart Charities. “The pandemic taught us all just how much pets save us as much as we save them!”

PetSmart Charities is encouraging attendees to consider adopting adult or senior pets. Older pets can be overlooked, but often bring special benefits. They`ve been house-trained and are past the stage involving chewing, frequent accidents and the need for constant attention and activity.