HOUSTON (KIAH) — To offset the financial burden many families continue to face amid the rapid rise in the cost of living, The Houston Humane Society is partnering with District J Council Member Edward Pollard to host a free drive-thru Pet Pantry happening Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sharpstown Baptist Church.

This event is just one of many efforts The Society is putting on to help those struggling with inflation costs. The Houston Humane Society is among many shelters that had reached their capacity limits several times during the pandemic.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the cost of pet food rose by 3.7 percent. According to a report by Rover, an online pet marketplace more than 70% of pet parents have spent more on food, treats, toys, and veterinary visits, and 73% worry about prices continuing to grow. Rover also reports the upfront cost of getting a dog can go up to four thousand dollars.

Houston Humane Society relies on the generosity of residents and businesses to keep the pantry stocked. If you are interested in donating to the Pet Pantry, please visit our Pet Pantry donation page at www.houstonhumane.org/giving/pet-pantry-donation.