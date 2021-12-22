HOUSTON (KIAH) — Each year, there are many social media posts about pets and their fascination with holiday trees, something that can be dangerous for your furry friend, especially cats that love to climb trees.

And with so many shiny new toys and exciting places to climb for curious kittens, that can be a problem. In some cases, sadly, it could also lead to tragedy.

That’s why the Houston Humane Society wants to help everyone avoid dangers and cat-astrophe, and keep your pets safe, during the holidays. Here are some tips to keep them safe and your decorations from meeting disaster.

Don’t let pets ingest pine needles. They are toxic.

Keep your Christmas tree firmly anchored in the stand or secured to the wall with fishing line.

If possible, cats don’t like the smell of citrus. Use some well-placed orange peels around the base of the tree.

Pet-proof your string lights.

Use an alternative to holiday tinsel. It can be fatal when ingested.

Houston Humane Society

For more information, safety tips, or to help furbabies in the community, contact the Houston Humane Society.