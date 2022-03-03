HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) FIVE DWI’s! A man was caught allegedly driving while drunk for his fifth time and admitted using drugs before driving.

It was Monday March 1, when Constable Mark Herman’s Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 17100 block of Kuykendahl Road just southwest of Spring, Texas.

The driver was identified as Steven Patton (below), who allegedly displayed multiple signs of intoxication and admitted to using illegal narcotics prior to operating his motor vehicle.

Authorities said that during the traffic stop, Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered. Deputies say that he was Driving While Intoxicated.

Officials also said further investigation revealed that he had four prior convictions for DWI.

Steven Patton was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Driving While Intoxicated. His bond and court information have not been set at this time. Constable Mark Herman