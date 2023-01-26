HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Humane Society is asking for the community’s help with fostering and adoption after rescuing more than 28 dogs in Pasadena, TX. The animals were taken from the Pasadena Animal Shelter, which suffered severe damage in the recent tornado on January 24.

The shelter said Wednesday that they are returning to Pasadena to attempt to rescue another dog.

To manage this significant intake of animals in need, dogs have been temporarily relocated to the cat condos, with more cats heading out to foster homes. The capacity situation for dogs in the shelter is severe and the need for fosters and adoption has never been more significant. Those interested in fostering can reach out to foster@houstonhumane.org.”

Houston Humane Society

The non-profit shelter is currently at capacity and needs the community’s help to make more space for pets in need. To make pet ownership more affordable, the shelter is offering $23 adoptions on all large dogs (40 or more pounds) through January 31.

For more information on opportunities to adopt or foster pets at Houston Humane Society, visit www.houstonhumane.org.

Courtesy of Houston Humane Society

If you want to go by in person, the Houston Humane Society is located at 14700 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77053.