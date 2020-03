Frank’s Americana Revival, A River Oaks restaurant on Westheimer, had a break-in over the weekend.

Like many restaurants throughout the country, Frank’s remains open for business and continues to serve via curbside and carryout.

However, Sunday morning, staff members arrived to find broken glass and multiple items missing. Including, several bottles of liquor, the restaurant’s tool box and an iPad.

The alleged thief was caught on surveillance camera. No word on arrests.

The thief was seen carrying out items upon exiting.

Photos from Frank’s American Revival