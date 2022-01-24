HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for man believed to be responsible for two bank robberies in Houston.

Courtesy FBI

The man dubbed the “Granddaddy Bandit” hit two banks on Friday, Jan. 22. He is described by authorities as white male in his late 50’s, possibly even early 60’s. He is approximately 6 feet tall.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Friday, the “Granddaddy Bandit” carried a black backpack into the Chase Bank located at 12017 Northwest Freeway. He walked to a teller station, showed the teller a concealed hand gun and demanded cash, authorities said. The teller did not have access to money and the suspect left empty-handed.

Next, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the same man is believed to have entered the Capital One Bank, located at 1520 Studemont. He approached the teller counter, told the teller he was committing a bank robbery and demanded cash, authorities said.

Investigators said that the suspect displayed a handgun that was concealed in his backpack. After the teller complied, the “Grandaddy Bandit” ran out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities say he drove a black Ford F-150. No word on the model’s year. The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is leading the investigation.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the “Granddaddy Bandit.” Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or 713-693-5000 with information.