PHOTOS: POST Houston – Plans for old downtown POST office revealed

The latest details from Lovett Commercial’s POST Houston are rendered, visualized and revealed.

The old Houston Downtown Post Office was first built in 1887 at the cost of $80,000 and served as Grand Central Station for the Houston area and was a railroad depot in the late 19th century. The building sits on the Franklin – Washington interchange, and entry-exit points of I-10 and I-45.

It became an official post office in 1951. The Barbara Jordan Post Office closed in 2015. The facility famously set the scene for Day for Night in 2016 and 2017. Day for Night featured acts like Björk, Justice, Nine Inch Nails and Aphex Twin. Then was discontinued.

Now, the old downtown post office is set to open once again in early 2021. and will become a special events and wedding venue, with an adaptive reuse rooftop park and farm project.

Photo renderings provided by HULCHER PR for POST Houston

The venue will have the charm and feel of a rural farm with a chic background setting overlooking the city’s illuminated skyline. Below I’ve included a press release with additional details as well as renderings.