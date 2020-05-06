Did you see the Blue Angels today? We here at CW39 had our eye to the sky to see the Blue Angels fly over Houston as they honored our COVID-19 frontline workers.

Our crew around different parts of Houston also captured images and video. Morning Dose host Maggie Flecknoe sent in this image of the Blue Angels flying over central Houston:

Outside the CW39 studios, we went LIVE on social media to give you look at the Blue Angels over our area in southwest Houston.

Just jump to :49 seconds for our first look. Then scrub ahead to 7:52 for the second fly-over in our Facebook LIVE video:

Blue Angels fly over southwest Houston



Video by Cameron M. in Meadows Place (above).

CW39 Morning Dose news reporter Courtney Carpenter captured this video of the Blue Angels flying over Houston.

TUNE IN for more video and reaction on Morning Dose Thursday morning from 6-9a.m..

