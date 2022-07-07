A pipeline has burst into flames in rural Fort Bend County near Orchard (Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A pipeline ruptured, leading to an explosion in rural Fort Bend County, authorities said on Thursday.

Flames were visible in an area on 15400 JoAnn Road, east of Polak Road and north of BJ Dusek Road, between Willis and Orchard, Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell said.

The fire was put out around 12:40 p.m., authorities said.

The pipeline was carrying natural gas and will take time to burn out, Norvell said. No injuries or damaged structures have been reported.

The Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said that the fire is in an isolated field and not near any major structures.

The pipeline company will be at the site soon and the fire is being contained, although county officials said that “it will likely take some time” to put the fire out.

The area around the fire is restricted and ask that everyone to avoid the area. All residents near the fire have been evacuated, officials said.