Small heading from Cleveland to Cypress when something went wrong

HOUSTON (KIAH) It was suppose to be a quick, and uneventful plane ride, with a distance of only 54 miles to cover.

And for a small Cessna aircraft, it should have been a breeze. But, 2 people are lucky to be alive, after the plane ends up crashing.

It happened Sunday near Cypress, when two people inside a Cessna 150 crashed after a forced landing near a roadway in Harris County.

Officials said a man and a woman who were onboard were both transported to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive. Authorities are now investigating.