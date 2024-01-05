HOUSTON (KIAH) — Before college football crowns its national champion at NRG Stadium Monday night, there’s lots of football-related fun to be had at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

That facility is the site of the Playoff Fan Central, a free, family-friendly event that offers games, clinics, pep rallies, band performances, special guest appearances, autograph signings, and exhibits celebrating college football and its history.

The event runs from noon until 6 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Monday featuring the University of Michigan Wolverines taking on the University of Washington Huskies.