HOUSTON (CW39) — A group of men led Houston police on a wild ride over the weekend in a chase that last more than a half-hour.

Police said a call around 11 p.m. on Saturday came out as an aggravated robbery.

Officers located the suspected vehicle and gave chase.

The suspects led officers on a pursuit throughout central, east and south areas of Houston.

During the pursuit, the suspects were seen throwing out what appeared to be money from the vehicle.

The pursuit lasted over 30 minutes before the suspects crashed in a bayou near the 5100 block of Selinsky Road.

Everyone inside the vehicle fled on foot but they were all captured.

Police say they allegedly robbed a CVS Pharmacy store in the 6000 block of Telephone Road.