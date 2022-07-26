HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested and charged a man with the stickup robbery and shooting death of a man in southeast Houston on Sunday evening.

Rayveon Deanthony Williams, 20, was charged with capital murder on Tuesday. Police identified Williams as the suspect in the shooting death of an unidentified 62-year-old man at the 6600 block of Ledbetter Street on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation found that a witness saw a gold Buick sedan, who police later tied to Williams, circling the block several times prior to the shooting. Then the vehicle stopped near the victim, the suspect got out of the car, pointed a gun and demanded the victim’s wallet, police said.

A struggle between the two began, with the suspect shooting the victim and taking his wallet before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police was able to track down and arrest Williams and charged him for his role in the incident.