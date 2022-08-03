HOUSTON (CW39) — Charges have been filed against a man arrested in the fatal shooting of another man in a homicide back in March.

Houston Police Department

The suspect, Jaquel Raheem Carruth, 24, is charged with capital murder in the 180th State District Court. Right now, he is in custody out of state. A Lithonia, Georgia, Police Department booking photo of Carruth is attached to this news release.



He is accused in the death of Jhon Dias, 26, at the Homestead Food Mart located at 6566 Homestead Road just outside of North Loop East at about 8:10 a.m. on March 20.



HPD Homicide Division Detectives K. Persad and A. Grimes said HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at a convenience store at the above address. Upon arrival, they met with Houston Fire Department paramedics and gained entry into the store. Once inside, they found the store clerk, later identified as Mr. Dias, in the back office suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics attempted to render aid, however Dias was pronounced dead at the scene.



A preliminary investigation determined the man now charged with capitol murder, was in the store a few days prior to the shooting. Previously released surveillance video of the incident is on the HPD YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/mSSPK5YajnM



Further investigation and evidence from the scene identified the suspect as Carruth and determined he had entered the store with a firearm, intending to commit a robbery. As Carruth was in the process of robbing the store, he shot and killed Dias.



The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was consulted and, on July 13, Carruth was charged with capital murder. Carruth was arrested in Lithonia, Georgia, where he remains in custody and awaiting extradition back to Harris County.