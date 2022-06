HOUSTON (KIAH) — An arrest has made in the case of a woman found dead in north Houston on April 1.

Police have arrested her sister, 38 year-old Carmen Celisse White, who is charged with capital murder in the death of Cynthia Cervantes.

Cervantes was found shot to death, and her body had been set on fire near Cherry and Collingsworth Street. Police found the charred remains at an industrial metal work business. An autopsy discovered that Cervantes, 37, was shot multiple times.