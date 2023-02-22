HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail after being accused of kidnapping and human smuggling two victims at a Houston gas station.

Francisco Cisneros, 27, is being charged with trafficking of persons. On Saturday, Feb. 18, around 10:40 p.m., a witness called police over a friend being possibly held against his will at the 1800 block of El Paseo Street near the Texas Medical Center.

An investigation revealed one of the two victims was set to be released in exchange for payment at a gas station at 8301 Knight Road.

Police showed up to that gas station, caught the suspect and rescued the victims safely. The investigation is continuing.