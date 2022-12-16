HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a homeowner killed in front of his girlfriend in south Houston.

Police said just after midnight on Monday, Dec. 10, the homeowner and his girlfriend heard noises and went to their backyard of their home on the 8400 block of Safeguard Street.

That’s when the couple faced two masked suspects, one of them armed. The unidentified 34-year-old victim confronted and fought the suspects before he was shot.

On Thursday, police arrested Carl Michael McCloud Jr., 21, for capital murder.

He is due back in court on Monday.