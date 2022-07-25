HOUSTON (CW39) — A family dispute led to the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning in northwest Houston.

Police say the owner of an auto shop and his former brother-in-law got into an argument at the 7800 block of Fallbrook Drive that ended with the owner being shot to death.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the morning on Saturday.

We’re told the shooter has already been arrested after he returned to the scene and turned himself in.

But police have said it’s not clear what the two men were fighting over.