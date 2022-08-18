HOUSTON (CW39) — A man faces several charges after police said he shot at officer and a patrol car in the Heights on Tuesday.

No officers were hurt by the gunfire, nor did they return fire. Police were able to arrest Ismel Birden, 34, a short time later.

Officers were searching for Birden after he allegedly committed a robbery in the 1900 block of Taylor Street, near the Heights, close to downtown around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

As officers approached Birden, he opened fire on them before running away, police said.

Officers caught up to him and arrested him about a mile away in the 2300 block of White Oak across from I-10.

Birden is charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, aggravated robbery, and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.