HOUSTON (CW39) — Police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting earlier in July that left a man dead while a child was in the car in southwest Houston.

Grayson McGowan, 31, was arrested on Tuesday, charged with murder of a man on July 10 at a convenience store at the 12300 block of Hillcroft Avenue.

The victim, identified as Timothy George, 31, was in the store’s parking lot when the suspect began shooting at him. George tried to get away in his car, which also had a 2-year-old inside.

George suffered a gunshot wound, then lost control of the car and crashed into several other vehicles. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he later died. The child was not injured.

After police released surveillance photos showing the suspect, further investigation made police believe McGowan was the suspect, and was arrested by the HPD South Gessner Patrol Division.