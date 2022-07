HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police said that there is no threat to a suspicious bag that was left near the main entrance of Hobby Airport.

A tweet from the Hobby Airport account just before 9 a.m. Friday said that Houston police is investigating a bag near the main entrance to the terminal “for possible explosives.”

There is no word on what kind of bag or who left it there.

Thirty minutes after the initial tweet, HPD said that there was no threat found and airport functions can resume as normal.