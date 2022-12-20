HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking two METRO police officers on Saturday, who also shot the suspect several times.

Talmadge Blount, 47, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, Houston police said.

The incident happened near the Wheeler METRORail station at 4505 Main Street around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, when METRO police officers confronted Blount for trespassing at the station and told him to leave.

The officers said that Blount threatened to kill the officers if they tried to handcuff him and got onto a METRORail car. The officers followed him on the railcar and as they attempted to apprehend Blount, the suspect pushed and kicked one of the officers in the knee, police said.

That officer pulled out his taser, but it hit the other officer, who was struggling with Blount. As the officer fell, Blount jumped on the officer and grabbed him by the throat, police said.

The other METRO officer with the knee injury pulled out his pistol and shot the suspect multiple times.

Blount is currently in the hospital in stable condition. Paramedics also transported the METRO officer who suffered an injury to his knee.

As is customary in officer-involved shooting incidents occurring in the Houston city limits, the case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.