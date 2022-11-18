HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have now charged the man accused of getting into a shootout with Houston police officers following a chase in northwest Houston early Wednesday morning.

Anthony Garcia, 34, has been charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle and felony possession of a weapon. He is currently hospitalized at Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said that just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, two HPD officers in a patrol car saw a suspicious vehicle in a location police say is notorious for narcotics activity. The officers followed the vehicle through a neighborhood, then watched the vehicle pick up speed and run through several stop signs, police said.

The vehicle continued until it reached the 4500 block of Bingle Road, when it spun around and faced the police car. The suspect then began to fire multiple shots through his windshield at the police car with a VSKA AK-style pistol. The HPD officers returned fire and got out of their vehicle, police said.

After an exchange of gunfire, the officers approached the suspect and told him to raise his hands, which he did, and he was taken into custody. The suspect, later identified as Garcia, was rendered first aid and taken to Ben Taub.

There was other four felony charges against Garcia, who was out on parole and was wearing an ankle monitor when he was arrested.