HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police has charged a man in the death of 19-year-old woman that they believe to be Sara Goodwin, who has been missing since Feb. 6.

Houston police arrested and charged Henry David Cossette, 28, with murder, arson and tampering with evidence on Monday.

Last Saturday, Feb. 19, Cossette set his apartment on fire and admitted to killing a 19-year-old woman and leaving her body at the 1800 block of Fellow Road in south Houston, investigators said. The woman’s remains were recovered.

While the body is still being identified, police believe it is Goodwin due to the information that Cossette provided.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was consulted and Cossette was subsequently charged for his role in the woman’s death, police said.

Last week, local activist Quanell X passed out flyers to help find Goodwin. Her family said she was last seen on Feb. 6 on the 8600 block of South Course Drive being pulled into a white car by an unknown man. Her cell phone was found three blocks away from where she was abducted.