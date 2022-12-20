HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police chase starting in Willowbrook ends in Humble with officers discovering thousands of counterfeit bills and a gun in a car.

Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers received reports of a man driving erratically around a hospital in Willowbrook near Highway 249 and FM 1960.

Officers tried to stop him, but the suspect drove east on FM 1960 all the way to Humble, where he began to circle around the Humble police station at 310 Bender Avenue, police said.

Police tried unsuccessful attempts at pit maneuvers and dropping spike strips to get the suspect’s car to stop.

A Humble police officer was eventually able to stop the driver and force him out of the car. He was taken into custody where he continued to resist officers.

It’s unclear where the counterfeit money came from or why the suspect ran.