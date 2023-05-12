HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have located a body they believe is the man that was swept away on Wednesday night while trying to rescue two kids from Brays Bayou.

HPD and Houston Fire Department dive teams recovered a body around 10:15 a.m. on Friday morning in Brays Bayou near Texas Spur 5 and Wheeler Road. The body has yet to be identified, but the description is similar to the man went into the bayou on Wednesday night.

HPD Commander Spears provides an update on male found in bayou https://t.co/TPNeeg93gI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 12, 2023

A man jumped into Brays Bayou around 7 p.m. Wednesday when two 12-year-old boys slipped and fell into the bayou. The boys were able to be saved, but the man got swept away.

Police said that the water was very high when he was in the water and what he did was heroic.