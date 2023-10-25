HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man’s body found in the street early Wednesday morning on Houston’s South Side, according to police.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 60s, appears to have suffered injuries to the head.

The incident happened on the 4500 block of Hull Street at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

At this time, homicide investigators say they believe he was dumped off at the location. They are looking for surveillance camara footage from a nearby business.

Police initially believed the injuries suffered by the victim were gunshot wounds, but forensic investigators said that the injuries were probably caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

No shell casings were found, none of the neighbors heard any gunshots, and investigators have no other information at this point.

There are no known witnesses or suspects at this time. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the victim’s cause of death.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.