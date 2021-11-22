Police: Houston woman may have been killed by her own dogs

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police are investigating a woman found dead last Friday, believing that she was attacked and killed by her own dogs.

Police said that they are waiting on autopsy results on the victim, identified as Tiffany L. Frangione, 48, who was found dead in the backyard of her home last Friday at 12410 Rockampton Drive in southwest Houston.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered Frangione with puncture wounds to her neck. A preliminary investigation discovered that the victim let her dogs into the backyard, and they began to fight with her neighbor’s dogs through the fence, police said.

Police believe Frangione tried to stop her dogs from fighting and was possibly attacked by her own dogs.

The investigation continues, including Frangione’s cause of death, which will be determined by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the case to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.