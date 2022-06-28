HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in the shooting death of two men at a tire shop in southeast Houston near Pasadena over the weekend.

Manuel Villeda (Houston Police Department)

Manuel Armando Villeda, 24, was charged with capital murder in the incident at Martinez Tire Shop at 7550 Bellfort Avenue around 11 a.m. on Sunday morning. He is still not in custody, police said.

Investigators said that it all started Sunday morning with a verbal argument inside the shop when another man, who was changing his tire outside, attempted to intervene as the argument escalated, police said.

The suspect shot and killed the man he was arguing with and shot and killed the man who came outside to intervene, police said.

Police believe that Villeda, who is an employee of the tire shop, as the suspect in the shooting.

Villeda fled the scene in a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck, which was later found in north Houston. Police believe he may be now driving a white Acura sedan with Texas license plate number LFP-4265.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Manuel Villeda is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.