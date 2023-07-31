HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a stabbing death of a woman at an apartment complex in northeast Houston on Saturday.

HPD officers received a call about an assault around 7:20 p.m. at New Hope Housing at 2424 Sakowitz. A female was found dead with multiple stab wounds. Officers believe this was a result of domestic violence.

HPD Lt. Davis said that the woman’s boyfriend is a suspect, who fled the scene before police arrived.

Davis confirmed that this case is still in the beginning stages of the investigation and will update it once they learn more information.