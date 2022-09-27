HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting in south Houston on Monday night.

It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at the 7900 block of Rockhill Street near Broadway Street.

Houston police say the incident started as an altercation, but it’s unclear what led to it.

A suspect opened fire on the victim, killing him. The victim is described to be a man in his late teens to early 20s.

Police have detained one person but its unclear if he’s the suspect.

Police did not recover a firearm at the scene.