HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after shots rang out in one north Houston neighborhood Thursday evening.

It happened Thursday around 4:30 p.m. at the 4300 block of Rogers Street.

Police arrived to find a man in the middle of the road. He was rushed to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the 35-year-old man was talking with some people in the road when a car pulled up and shot him.

The suspect is described only as a Black male seen in a silver or gray hatchback of unknown make and model.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.