Police investigating after man was found shot to death at southwest Houston motel

HOUSTON- Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a southwest Houston motel.

Houston police officers were called out to the Budget Host Inn near West Sam Houston Parkway S and W Bellfort Avenue just before midnight on Wednesday. They received a call from someone at the motel saying they heard gunshots and saw a man lying on the ground and not moving.

When officers got there, they found a man in his 20s or 30s who had been shot multiple times along with shell casings from a pistol. He was pronounced dead at the motel.

Authorities are looking for surveillance video and asking for the public’s help, so if you know anything, you are asked to call HPD homicide at 713-308-3600.

Shooting-Homicide: 12000 S. Sam Houston Pkwy @ Bellfort. DOA male at Budget Host Inn. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 11, 2020